Meetings slated for next week to discuss flood control options for Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents will have a chance to sound off on the future of flood control in Jackson at a public meeting next week.

Meetings are slated for Wednesday, May 24, at the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum to give supporters, opponents and others a chance to offer comments on proposed flood control options for the Pearl River in Jackson.

Gatherings will take place at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., inside the Sparkman Auditorium.

Meetings also will be held on May 23 in Slidell, Louisiana, and virtually on June 1, also at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Login information for the virtual meetings was still being determined.

The meetings are being put on, in part, to gauge support for the One Lake Plan, a proposal designed to prevent flooding and generate economic development in Hinds and Rankin counties.

Comments from the gatherings will be taken and included with a draft report evaluating One Lake against other flood control options for the metro.

That draft will be released, and another round of public comments will be held this fall before a final report will be submitted to the Assistant Secretary of the Army in December.

“We’re doing the best we can to make sure everyone has the opportunity to be heard,” said Keith Turner, attorney for the Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District.

Rankin-Hinds is the local sponsor backing the One Lake Plan.

The plan includes the creation of a roughly 1,400-acre lake along the Pearl from north of Lakeland Drive to south of I-20 in or near Richland.

The project would have saved hundreds of structures impacted by the 2020 flood, according to engineers’ estimates, and create hundreds of acres of waterfront property which could be used for economic development and recreation.

This map shows the homes that were flooded on the left and the homes that would have been flooded had One Lake been in place. (Keith Turner)

“This is taking a river that’s already 700 acres of water and doubling it to about 1,400 acres,” Turner said. “So, it’s really not an enormous water body. But it’s big enough that it becomes both a flood management tool [and] also a benefit to the community because people love to go down to the water.”

In 2020, the river rose to more than eight feet above flood stage, impacting numerous homes in Northeast Jackson.

The river also flooded in August 2022, contributing to the city’s August/September water crisis and in 1983 and 1979, where the river reached its 39.58 feet and 43.28 feet respectively.

Brandon Davis, environmental planning chief at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg, said during a briefing on Monday that a flood similar to the 1983 and 1979 events could have a devastating impact on the local economy.

The Jackson metro area has several major interstate corridors, as well as some 13,000 businesses that employ 180,000 people.

However, he said it’s also important to look at the environmental impact any flood control project has.

“You think about the wetlands in this area, the wetlands in the Pearl River Basin,” he said. “We’re committed to a healthy ecosystem in this basin and helping sustain our natural and human resources.”

Pearl Riverkeeper numbers show that approximately 2,000 acres of wetlands would be destroyed by the creation of the project.

It would impact animals like the ringed sawback turtle and Pearl River map turtle, which is found nowhere else in the world.

One Lake is one of about 60 proposals that have been looked at by federal officials when evaluating flood control options for the river.

Other include buying out and relocating structures in the existing flood plain; widening the river channel and using excavated materials to enhance the levees; bolstering the existing levee system; or, doing a combination of those, Corps documents show.

“There’s also a potential alternative [that could] come up with during these outreach events that we’re doing, and also there was an alternative that was developed by students at U.C. Berkeley that was provided to us that we’re going to analyze to see if it would be feasible as well,” Davis said.

The study has been ongoing since 2018 and began thanks to provisions of the 2007 Water Resources Development Act.

The act gives the Secretary of the Army authority to construct a nationally preferred flood control plan, the locally preferred plan or a combination thereof.

However, before a local plan can be chosen, studies must be conducted to ensure that it provides the same level of flood reduction as the nationally based proposal.

In 2018, WRDA was expanded requiring the study to determine the impacts a project like One Lake would have downstream.

According to a Corps timeline, officials will spend the summer going over technical evaluations and environmental compliance, before releasing a draft report to the public to review this fall.

A final report is expected to be submitted to the Assistant Secretary of the Army in December, and a final decision is slated to be handed down in January.

Click here for more information.

