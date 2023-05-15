Judge dismisses Jackson residents’ challenge to H.B. 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County Chancery Court judge has dismissed three residents’ constitutional challenge to H.B. 1020.

On Monday, Chancellor Dewayne Thomas approved a motion to dismiss the suit brought against the state, and denies all injunctive relief sought by the plaintiffs.

The decision comes weeks after a suit was filed by the ACLU and the MacArthur Justice Center on behalf of three residents who said the law requiring the appointment of four special circuit judges to preside over criminal cases in Hinds County, a violation of their constitutional rights.

Thomas previously issued a temporary injunction in the case.

The suit also challenges 1020′s provision requiring the creation of a special inferior court to handle cases that originate in the Capitol Complex Improvement District, as well as an existing state statute that allows the Mississippi chief justice to appoint temporary judges in emergency instances.

“A party seeking to have a statute declared unconstitutional in Mississippi has a heavy burden: he must prove that the statute is unconstitutional ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,’” he wrote. “This court’s consideration of H.B. 1020 and Miss. Code [Section] is extremely limited in this action. This court may not consider whether the act is proper or improper, beneficial or detrimental, wise or unwise.”

Thomas, who previously came out in opposition of the legislation, said he is aware of cries that the law is racially motivated and an attempt by a white state government to take over a majority Black city.

“This chancellor is not unmoved. However, Mississippi law is clear that this court may not consider the motivation for the legislation or its policy. Similarly, this court may not consider defendants’ allegations with regard to the purported motivation and policy of the challenged legislation either,” he wrote. “This chancellor must restrain his consideration... to the limited inquiry of whether this court can find, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the provisions violate the Mississippi Constitution.”

Plaintiffs were seeking an injunction in the case until the matter went to trial. Part of their argument was that the additional judges would dilute the power of the existing circuit court judges. They also argued that the judges would be presiding over cases without having to live in the area or be answerable to the voting public.

Thomas said injunctions can only be issued if they meet several criteria, including whether the plaintiffs would prevail on the merits of the case, whether the injunction would prevent irreparable harm, whether the threatened injury to the plaintiffs outweigh the harm an injunction could cause to the defendants, and whether the injunction is consistent with the public interest.

As for the appointed judges, Thomas said they would not dilute the power of existing circuit judges, saying the existing elected judges “will retain exactly the powers that he or she enjoyed prior to the enactment of the challenged laws.”

He also said that the judges under 1020 would only be appointed on an emergency basis to help whittle down an “overcrowded docket.”

He said the creation of the CCID inferior court also would not violate the constitution, in that courts are created by state statute, and that cases in the inferior court and that defendants would have the ability to appeal decisions there to the county and circuit court.

“This chancellor is keenly aware of the plaintiffs’ expressed feeling regarding the appointment of special circuit court judges and the creation of a CCID court,” Thomas wrote. “However, disappointment and frustration with the legislative process does not create a judicial right to relief.”

