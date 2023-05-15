Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A University of Mississippi Medical Center doctor charged in connection with sexually abusing a patient has been granted a $300,000 bond.

On Friday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels granted bond to Dr. Mehul Dixit, a day after he was arrested on two felony counts of sexually abusing a patient.

Under terms of the bond, Dixit is to have no contact with the alleged victims or UMMC, and must wear a ankle monitoring device.

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old doctor’s license has been temporarily suspended and he has been summoned by the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure to a hearing to determine whether he will retain his medical license.

That hearing is slated for 9 a.m., Thursday, May 18, to address the charges against him.

“Such action constitutes grounds for which the Mississippi State Board... may place your license on probation, the terms of which may be set by the board, suspend your right to practice for a time deemed proper by the board, revoke your Mississippi medical license or take any other action in relation to your license as the board may deem proper,” the summons states.

The alleged incidents occurred on or about February 27, 2023. According to Hinds County Court records, Dixit sexually abused a patient at UMMC “while Mehul Dixit was an employee of University of Mississippi Medical Center.”

MSBML records state the board’s investigative staff was contacted by a law enforcement officer on April 28, 2023, notifying staffers that an “ongoing investigation involving alleged physician sexual misconduct by [Dixit] during a physician examination of a pediatric patient... on or about February 27.”

The investigative staff opened an investigation into Dixit and “developed evidence of three different occurrences of physician sexual misconduct committed by licensee.”

Those included one in the state of Florida in 2006 and two at UMMC, including one in 2013 and on February 27.

The board also found that on July 6, 2016, the MSBML “received a complaint from Victim #1, who wished to report alleged professional sexual misconduct between licensee and herself... during a 2006 medical examination in the state of Florida related to kidney stones.” The victim at the time, was 17 years old, according MSBML records.

No disciplinary records for Dixit were found on the Florida Department of Health’s website. Dixit’s license to practice medice in that state expired on January 31, 2015, the website states.

The second victim also allegedly was fondled by the doctor during 2013 examination related to kidney stones. That victim was 13 years old at the time and told board investigators that the incident was reported to UMMC.

According to records, Dixit specializes in pediatric nephrology. His name can no longer be found on the UMMC website using the physician search tool.

Officials with UMMC would not comment for this story.

