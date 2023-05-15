Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica

Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - TV chef Guy Fieri is bringing Flavortown to the Mid-South.

Guy will open Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar at Horseshoe Tunica this summer.

The menu will feature his American-style cuisine, including sandwiches, burgers, desserts and the famous trash can nachos.

“We’re thrilled to add Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar to our culinary lineup on property,” said Derrick Madison, SVP & General Manager of Horseshoe Tunica. “We’re confident that our guests will love what Guy has to offer and we can’t wait to bring the flavor to Mississippi.”

The restaurant will be located on the main casino floor across from the World Series of Poker room.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
William Marshall, 33
Suspect charged after shooting, killing man at Jackson apartment
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot
MHP investigating after vehicle shot on Highway 84 in Lincoln County
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women