Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another day with temperatures reaching the 90s once again.  Sunday, Jackson tied a record of 93 degrees and it’s the first day of this year that the temperature reached 90 degrees officially in Jackson.   The high temperature reached 93 degrees again Monday, which is one degree shy of the record for the date.  High temperatures will cool slightly into the upper 80s Tuesday, lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday.  Temperatures will start to increase again later this week and weekend.  Showers and thunderstorms will become numerous Tuesday and Wednesday, but drier air will start to arrive temporarily Thursday.  Thursday looks to be the best day of this week with lower humidity, lower temperatures and few showers, if any at all.  While things may warmup Friday, we may see storminess again Saturday.  Average high this time of year is 83 and the average low is 62.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

2 men arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
William Marshall, 33
Suspect charged after shooting, killing man at Jackson apartment
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

Latest News

Slightly cooler by mid-week
First Alert Forecast: summer-like heat and downpours expected today
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: typical summer-like setup Monday; more storms mid-week along sluggish front
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms Monday; scattered downpours mid-week
Tracking greater chances for rain this week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast