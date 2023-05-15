First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another day with temperatures reaching the 90s once again. Sunday, Jackson tied a record of 93 degrees and it’s the first day of this year that the temperature reached 90 degrees officially in Jackson. The high temperature reached 93 degrees again Monday, which is one degree shy of the record for the date. High temperatures will cool slightly into the upper 80s Tuesday, lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will start to increase again later this week and weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will become numerous Tuesday and Wednesday, but drier air will start to arrive temporarily Thursday. Thursday looks to be the best day of this week with lower humidity, lower temperatures and few showers, if any at all. While things may warmup Friday, we may see storminess again Saturday. Average high this time of year is 83 and the average low is 62.

