Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: typical summer-like setup Monday; more storms mid-week along sluggish front

By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONDAY: A dominant area of high pressure will continue to hold firm over the region to kick off the new work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. By afternoon, a few popcorn downpours will be possible in random locations – these will tend to fade quickly after sunset with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: A front will approach the region, helping to kick up a higher chance for scattered showers and storms across the region, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect highs to remain warm – in the 80s to near 90. Heavy downpours that are able to develop could feature strong winds, frequent lightning as they shift through the region. We’ll keep a chance for scattered showers in play into the overnight with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will sluggishly push through the region, keeping scattered showers and storms in play for the day Wednesday, especially along and south of I-20. We’ll trend drier and milder through mid-late week in the front’s wake, briefly. We’ll see another uptick in rain and storm chances through late week as another front approaches by the upcoming weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast