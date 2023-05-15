First Alert Forecast: summer-like heat and downpours expected today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another steamy afternoon will unfold yet again across central Mississippi as high pressure holds strong aloft. Temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s in most spots with heat indices as high as the upper 90s to near 100-degrees. Diurnal driven downpours/thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon into early evening. Most should diminish after the sun goes down as overnight low temperatures fall to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to flare up on Tuesday from an approaching front to our northwest. The best chance to see any rain tomorrow would be during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, it will be another toasty one with highs in the 80s to near 90-degrees.

Rain chances will carry into Wednesday before we trend quieter towards the end of the work week. The heat looks to back off a bit to the lower 80s by mid-week as well. Another front could bring in more showers/thunderstorms to the area early this upcoming weekend. Most of this activity would clear out by Sunday into next week as slightly drier and cooler air filters in.

