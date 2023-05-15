City of Byram approves restaurant tax to fund city sports complex

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - An upcoming vote on a restaurant tax in Byram could create more outdoor activities for the city’s youth. That is, if residents vote in favor of it.

Mayor Richard White says plans for a sports complex are in the works, and the blueprints show it’ll have a little something for everyone — but how soon it will be built depends on how many residents are in favor of paying a little more at Byram restaurants.

“We want everybody to stay in our city to play and to be here,” Byram Mayor Richard White said.

The plans have been drawn up, and the City of Byram is getting close to creating its very own sports complex for residents.

“We got a nice park over on Davis Road that we’re working with and working on, but it’s time for us to step out. And this is just an opportunity for us to do that,” White said.

With over 40 acres of land near South Siwell Road, Mayor Richard White says city leaders have approved four baseball fields, four soccer fields, a gym, walking trails, and more.

“I’ve talked to some coaches that say with this, these ballparks here that will be to have a lot of entertainment here because there’ll be people come in that want to play ball here and spend money and buy food and stay in hotels motels,” White explained.

But it’s not going to pay for itself. Mayor White says a 2% restaurant tax will need to be approved by voters before it can become a reality.

“A lot of the cities already have all over Mississippi, and it’s a 2% tax. It’s all going for youth in general. We’re not buying asphalt with it, we’re not buying cars with it, we’re not buying buildings with it, we already own the land,” White said.

But how much could a 2% tax really bring in?

Mayor White says the city already has a 2% hotel tax, and it brings in around $70,000 per year. So with the city’s booming food industry, he believes the proposed restaurant tax could bring in even more for these facilities.

“We’re doing so well in our restaurant area. It’s gonna be a good deal for us, and plus, we can get some grants,” White said.

Citizens will have a chance to vote on the restaurant tax on June 13, and the mayor says if 60% of those votes are in favor, it will be approved.

Something Mayor White is confident will happen.

“It was a unanimous vote, and nobody even considered not voting for it. Everybody we talked to has been about 100% for it,” White said.

If residents vote in favor of the tax on June 13, Mayor White says you could see shovels in the dirt within the next month and a half to two months.

