Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Suspect charged after shooting, killing man at Jackson apartment

William Marshall, 33
William Marshall, 33(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man at a Jackson apartment complex has been charged with murder.

Wednesday, Terrance Jones, 43, was shot and killed at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments after an argument with multiple people.

The suspect, 33-year-old William Marshall, was transported to police headquarters for further questioning.

According to Jackson police, Marshall has been arrested and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
3 people facing sex trafficking charges involving a minor in Warren County
Jonathan Jamal Jackson & Lakisha Miller
2 people arrested in connection to Vicksburg homicide
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph listens to testimony at a hearing,...
Federal judge blocks Miss. chief justice from appointing judges under H.B. 1020

Latest News

London Margerum
Man charged with attempted murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Maurice Lipsey
Man faces 35 years for 2021 murder
Body found burned inside SUV near Long Street
JPS ‘deeply saddened’ after student found dead in burned-out vehicle