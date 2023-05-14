Suspect charged after shooting, killing man at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man at a Jackson apartment complex has been charged with murder.

Wednesday, Terrance Jones, 43, was shot and killed at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments after an argument with multiple people.

The suspect, 33-year-old William Marshall, was transported to police headquarters for further questioning.

According to Jackson police, Marshall has been arrested and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

