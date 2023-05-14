Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff's Department Public Information Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forwarded from Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man considered missing by his family made his last known stop Wednesday at a Laurel gas station.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department forwarded social media posts Sunday from Francisco Caraballo’s daughter, asking for help in locating her 50-year-old father.

The daughter, Thaiz Alice of Dade City, Fla., said her father was on his way back from San Antonio, Texas.

“His last transaction was in Laurel, Mississippi, in a Shell gas station (Wednesday) at 10:30 p.m.

Caraballo drives a two-toned Ford pickup truck, white with gold trim.

Anyone with any information on Caraballo is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-4711 or the Jones County Sheriff’s Department6 at (602) 425-3147.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
William Marshall, 33
Suspect charged after shooting, killing man at Jackson apartment
2 men arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
Two were injured when a vehicle rolled over in the median of Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.
2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County
‘Justice on Trial:’ Stage play honors iconic figures of the Civil Rights Movement

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, May 15
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: typical summer-like setup Monday; more storms mid-week along sluggish front
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms Monday; scattered downpours mid-week
Northwest Rankin Cougars advance to the 6A Fast Pitch State Championships
Northwest Rankin Cougars win 2023 MHSAA 6A Fast Pitch Championship
Northwest Rankin Cougars win 2023 MHSAA 6A Fast Pitch Championship