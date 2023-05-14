‘Justice on Trial:’ Stage play honors iconic figures of the Civil Rights Movement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chad Cooper wrote and directed ‘Justice on Trial’ and says the timing of this production comes at the perfect time — a time when states all over the country are changing how black history is being taught in schools.

That’s why he’s hoping the play teaches young people about the struggles and sacrifices African Americans had to endure in order to be afforded the privileges and opportunities we have today.

“This production is something that all young people need to see because we see that many cities and states are trying to abolish the teaching of black history, and so if we don’t tell our stories, who will and if not now, when?” Cooper said.

“Justice on Trial” is a play about two civil rights attorneys who sued the U.S. Justice Department for reparations and ongoing systemic racism issues in the African American Diaspora.

It brings back a number of icons like Medgar Evers, Emmett Till, and W.E.B. Dubois to tell their stories to a multicultural jury.

“They deliberate their stories, but also they deliberate on many of the things that happened recently,” said Cooper. “So it’s bringing the time travel of witnesses into our time, and they are talking to us from that perspective.”

“It’s kind of a heavyweight, but at the same time, it’s an honor.”

Jefferey Allan Peck is Dubois’ great-grandson and plays the role of his late grandfather in the production. He admits he had some big shoes to fill.

“Knowing all that he’s done and what he means to the Civil Rights Movement, what he means to the founding of the NAACP, what he means to all the rights that we enjoy and have advantage of today. It’s just an honor,” said Peck.

Harriet Tubman was also featured in the production. Her great nephews were there in honor.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants,” said Dr. Alex Brickler. “We stand on the presence of giants, and for us to exist without an awareness of that is to go through life wearing a blindfold and earmuffs as well. So productions like this that present this to you in an exciting way, I hope people take away a sense of pride.”

Also tonight, Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to honor ten Mississippians who have been influential in the Civil Rights Movement here in the State. Flonzie Brown-Wright, Hezikiah Watkins, and Congressman Bennie Thompson were just a few of the icons who received one.

