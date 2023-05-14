Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

Sumer-like Weather Pattern Ahead
WLBT WX
WLBT WX
By Todd Adams
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Daytime highs will be flirting with the low 90s on Mother’s Day, with our “feels like” temperatures around 105-107 degrees. That’s entering the range to be worried about heat stroke, cramps, and heat exhaustion. Also, over the next couple of days, any shower or storm development will be dependent on afternoon heating which means scattered, isolated rain chances that will drop off after sunset. Some of these isolated storms may become strong. Stay aware of heavy downpours and frequent lightning. But the overall threat is pretty low. Not much change for the week ahead, each day will be very similar to the next. Hot and humid with isolated afternoon and early evening showers or thunderstorms.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT WX
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Invoices reveal hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money spent on COVID-19 cleaning.
Exclusive: Docs show hundreds of thousands in taxpayer dollars spent to sanitize Jackson buildings with little oversight
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
No foul play suspected after body found in freezer at New Iberia Arby’s
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph listens to testimony at a hearing,...
Federal judge blocks Miss. chief justice from appointing judges under H.B. 1020

Latest News

WLBT WX
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
Tracking warmer temperatures ahead for our Saturday! Highs will reach into the low 90s with...
First Alert Forecast: The HEAT is turning up with Highs reaching into the 90s this weekend! We are tracking better chances for rain next week!
Temperatures will begin to decline next week with Highs reaching back into the middle to low...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: