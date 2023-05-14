First Alert Forecast: Mother’s Day brings us another warm day with feels-like temperatures nearing 100. We are tracking better chances for rain in the week ahead!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Mother’s Day!

Daytime highs will be flirting with the low 90s on Mother’s Day, with our “feels like” temperatures around 105-107 degrees. That’s entering the range to be worried about heat stroke, cramps, and heat exhaustion.

Tracking greater rain chances for the week ahead with scattered showers and a few storms each day!

Going into the work week!

Shower or storm development will be dependent on afternoon heating which means scattered, isolated rain chances that will drop off after sunset. Some of these isolated storms may become strong. Stay aware of heavy downpours and frequent lightning. But the overall threat is pretty low.

Not much change for the week ahead, each day will be very similar to the next. Hot and humid with isolated afternoon and early evening showers or thunderstorms.

