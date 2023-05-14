Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: Highs reaching in the low 90s today for Mother’s Day with a few scattered showers possible. Greater rain chances are ahead for the week!

Tracking clear skies overnight and temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by Monday morning!
Tracking clear skies overnight and temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by Monday morning!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Mother’s Day afternoon!

Another warm day is on tap for us, with Highs reaching into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures nearing 100 degrees!

This evening, Lows will fall to the upper 60s, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight.

Tracking greater chances for rain this week!

Going into the workweek!

Monday will start off mostly clear, with a few clouds moving in mid-morning. Temperatures start off Monday into the upper 60s. Some rain chances are possible during the afternoon.

Monday night, cloud cover shifts back in, and Lows fall back to the 70s. A spot shower overnight is possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday, we are forecasting an increase in rain chances across the area where a slight system is expected to move through the area. A few storms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday, fall from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the low 80s on Wednesday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The overnight period shows partly cloudy skies with some rain chances possible with Lows falling from the 70s Tuesday night to the low 60s Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday, our rain begins to decrease across the south region with Highs in the low to middle 80s.

Some rain chances are possible in central and south Mississippi.

Going into the weekend!

Rain chances increase slightly for Saturday and Sunday, with Highs in the low 80s. Lows will fall to the middle to low 60s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tracking greater chances for rain this week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
William Marshall, 33
Suspect charged after shooting, killing man at Jackson apartment
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
3 people facing sex trafficking charges involving a minor in Warren County

Latest News

Tracking greater chances for rain this week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Another WARM day on tap for us as Highs reach into the low 90s! Feels-like temperatures near...
First Alert Forecast: Mother’s Day brings us another warm day with feels-like temperatures nearing 100. We are tracking better chances for rain in the week ahead!
Tracking greater rain chances for the week ahead with scattered showers and a few storms each...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT WX
First Alert Forecast: