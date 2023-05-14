First Alert Forecast: Highs reaching in the low 90s today for Mother’s Day with a few scattered showers possible. Greater rain chances are ahead for the week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Mother’s Day afternoon!

Another warm day is on tap for us, with Highs reaching into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures nearing 100 degrees!

This evening, Lows will fall to the upper 60s, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight.

Tracking greater chances for rain this week!

Going into the workweek!

Monday will start off mostly clear, with a few clouds moving in mid-morning. Temperatures start off Monday into the upper 60s. Some rain chances are possible during the afternoon.

Monday night, cloud cover shifts back in, and Lows fall back to the 70s. A spot shower overnight is possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday, we are forecasting an increase in rain chances across the area where a slight system is expected to move through the area. A few storms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday, fall from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the low 80s on Wednesday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The overnight period shows partly cloudy skies with some rain chances possible with Lows falling from the 70s Tuesday night to the low 60s Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday, our rain begins to decrease across the south region with Highs in the low to middle 80s.

Some rain chances are possible in central and south Mississippi.

Going into the weekend!

Rain chances increase slightly for Saturday and Sunday, with Highs in the low 80s. Lows will fall to the middle to low 60s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.