Mothers of Murdered Sons
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 77-year-old has died after colliding with a tree in Simpson County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:04 p.m., on Highway 13 near Boggan Ridge Road on Saturday night.

The driver, 77-year-old Edwin Jackson, of Jayess, Mississippi, was traveling northbound when he ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Jackson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

