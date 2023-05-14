77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 77-year-old has died after colliding with a tree in Simpson County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:04 p.m., on Highway 13 near Boggan Ridge Road on Saturday night.

The driver, 77-year-old Edwin Jackson, of Jayess, Mississippi, was traveling northbound when he ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Jackson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

