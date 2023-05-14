2 men arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested two men for aggravated assault on Morton Avenue.

A press release says officers took Walter Kennedy, 20, and Robert Bennett, 20, into custody at 5:49 p.m. on May 10.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

