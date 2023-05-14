2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when the vehicle they were traveling in left Interstate 59, rolled over in the median and caught fire,

At 1:46 p.m. Saturday, Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the site of the accident just north of the Mile Marker 76 exit I-59.

On arrival, firefighters found the vehicle overturned and in flames.

Two occupants had escaped the vehicle prior to the firefighters’ arrival and were in the care of Emserv Ambulance Service personnel.

One had sustained minor injuries and the other suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the emergency department.

The pair also were assisted by a Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department firefighter who happened to be in the area and stopped to help.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers also were at the scene.

