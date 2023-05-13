Volunteers spend the day cleaning up trash piling up at vacant gas station in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine going to and from work every day, only to see an abandoned building filled with trash.

Well, that was the reality for people working at the Briarwood Arts Center here in Jackson.

If you take the Briarwood exit right off Interstate 55, you’ll see the abandoned gas station.

It’s been sitting empty for years, creating an eyesore in the neighborhood.

Tired of seeing the trash piling up, Stephen Brown, the owner and founder of the Briarwood Arts Center, decided to take matters into his own hands.

Brown and volunteers grabbed their gloves and trash bags and spent Friday picking up all of the garbage and debris.

The Jackson resident admits it was frustrating seeing what the building has turned into.

That’s why he wanted to jump into action to do something about it.

“We deserve a clean, safe environment,” said Brown. “This gas station has kind of been an eyesore for the last two years since it’s been abandoned. It’s been broken into several times. It was set on fire recently. We pick up stuff here and there, but this is just the time where concerned citizens, friends of mind, just got together and said, ‘Look, we’re putting our time and efforts where our mouth is.’”

Brown said he doesn’t think they’re doing anything big. He said they’re just trying to do their part to keep the neighborhood looking nice and clean.

