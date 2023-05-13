Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: The HEAT is turning up with Highs reaching into the 90s this weekend! We are tracking better chances for rain next week!

By Branden Walker
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Get ready for a summery weekend ahead, with a mix of clouds and sun and early summer mugginess.

This Weekend!

While daily rain chances remain in play due to an upper disturbance drifting northward, an upper ridge will keep showers and storms at bay for Mother’s Day weekend. Temperatures could rise as high as 90 degrees, with a slight chance of rain showers just after 1 pm on Saturday. Sunday will see similar conditions, with highs ranging into the middle 90s and mostly sunny skies. Feels-like temperatures will range into the middle 100s.

Temperatures will begin to decline next week with Highs reaching back into the middle to low 80s by mid-week.

Next Week!

Looking ahead, a front may bring drier weather by mid-week. Rain will be possible towards the end of the week going into the weekend!

