Residents call Jackson’s sewer line breaks ‘City’s unspoken crisis’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Jackson residents say they are facing an unspoken crisis.

Sewage is repeatedly pouring into their homes from city water lines. It’s a problem facing hundreds in the city, and one the interim water manager may soon be tasked with resolving.

In March, a foot of raw sewage filled Amia Edwards’ home on Alta Woods Boulevard. It was the third time in nearly five years.

She says she is fearful every storm will fill her house with raw waste due to the city’s failing sewage system.

“This latest time was the worse incident ever. I was in a hotel for 19 days,” said Edwards. “My sheetrock and insulation had to be removed. My kitchen island, which included my stove, had to be removed from my home due to sewage damage.”

The 41-year-old actress started a Facebook page called “Jackson Sewage Victims.”

“I’ve been through it so many times I was just concerned about how many other residents in Jackson are going through this,” said the south Jackson resident. “Who doesn’t know the process and the protocol about what the city is going are supposed to do when you have this invasion because that’s what it is.”

The city has paid for cleanup three times, and she’s now waiting for restoration for the most recent damage.

The 13-year homeowner doesn’t want to face a fourth sewage flood.

“This is a crisis that is not talked about on a public forum by any of our elected officials because it’s not affecting the greater good,” added Edwards.

She is hopeful that the interim water manager Ted Henifin would work toward finding a citywide fix if he takes over the sewage issues.

