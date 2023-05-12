Organizers postpone Pepsi Pops due to inclement weather

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular spring concert has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Brown Bottling Group has announced that Pepsi Pops has been postponed until June 2.

The event had been slated for May 12.

Tickets and parking passes already purchased for the event will be valid for the rain date, according to the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.