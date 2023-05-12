Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Organizers postpone Pepsi Pops due to inclement weather

A past Pepsi Pops performance.
A past Pepsi Pops performance.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular spring concert has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Brown Bottling Group has announced that Pepsi Pops has been postponed until June 2.

The event had been slated for May 12.

Tickets and parking passes already purchased for the event will be valid for the rain date, according to the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra.

