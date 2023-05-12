Nurses live and work in their rural communities reaching the underserved

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - National Nurses Week ends Friday, celebrating the hard workers who care for us. Two nurses dedicated to working in rural Hinds County live and work there to help treat the underserved.

“Nursing is like my calling and my passion,” said Licensed Practical Nurse Cycsila Washington.

She developed that passion as a teenager caring for her grandfather in her hometown of Utica.

“My grandfather was on dialysis,” said Washington. “He was on peritoneal dialysis, and we did that the dialysis at home.”

For nine years, the mother of three has worked at the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Clinic in Utica. It is the only medical facility for miles in the area. The LPN graduated from Hinds Community College Vicksburg and wanted to practice where she grew up, in a town of just over 600 people.

“Being a nurse, you are an advocate for the patients in the community, and you try to make sure that they have everything that it is that they need,” added Washington.

Walking these halls is another Utica native. Dr. Rashandra Laws is a family nurse practitioner.

“My mother said when I was about three years old that that’s all I talked about, and I honestly believe that this is what God has for me to do,” said Laws.

The 18-year health professional received her nursing degree from Alcorn State University and a doctorate in Nursing Practice and Psychiatric Mental Health from the University of Southern Mississippi. Working in her community creates bonds that change lives.

“We ask a lot of the questions that patients don’t think about,” said Laws. “We ask a lot of the questions to where we make people we make the patients think, and that way we kinda bridge that connection to health care, and that’s what it’s all about.”

These healthcare providers are among the more than 29,300 in Mississippi recognized for what they do in our communities.

