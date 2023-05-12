NAACP seeks federal court order blocking Randolph from appointing judges under H.B. 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A national civil rights group has asked a federal judge to block Mississippi’s chief justice from implementing provisions of H.B. 1020, the same day he was dismissed from a state lawsuit.

On Thursday, the National Conference of the NAACP and others filed for a temporary restraining order to block Mississippi Chief Justice Mike Randolph from appointing judges under H.B. 1020.

The groups are asking for the order without a hearing, saying Randolph would not say whether he would abide by the temporary injunction put in place blocking the implementation of the law by Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas.

At the heart of the matter is whether Randolph will appoint the four additional circuit judges mandated under 1020, as well as the special judge over the new inferior court to hear cases in the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

“Randolph could at any moment make the appointment that violations plaintiff’s rights and his counsel was unable to give any assurance that he would not do so,” attorneys for NAACP write. “It is for this reason that plaintiffs request a TRO, without a hearing, until a hearing on the motion can be scheduled.”

NAACP filed the motion for a TRO the same day Randolph was dismissed from a separate legal challenge against 1020 in Hinds County Chancery Court.

That complaint was filed by the ACLU and Mississippi Center for Justice on behalf of three Jackson residents, who argue that the appointment of the special judges would violate their constitutional rights.

Randolph was named as a defendant in that case, largely because 1020 requires the chief justice to appoint four special circuit judges to preside over criminal cases in Hinds County, as well as a judge to hear cases originating in the CCID.

Thomas ruled that Randolph should be dismissed because he is protected by judicial immunity, and that the appointment of the judges under 1020 would constitute judicial acts.

Attorneys for Randolph also have filed a motion to dismiss him from the federal suit, pointing to judicial immunity and arguing that H.B. 1020 already had been stayed by Thomas.

“A chancellor’s decree renders the current motion for TRO moot. The chief justice has not violated the bench decree. There is, therefore, no basis for relief in the U.S. District Court,” he argues. “Moreover, requiring the chief justice to participate in this litigation unquestionably interferes with the efficient administration of justice as it impairs his ability to perform the actual duties of his office.”

Lawsuits were filed last month challenging H.B. 1020, the same day Gov. Tate Reeves signed the measure into law. The bill includes expanding the CCID, expanding jurisdiction of the Capitol Police to the entire city, and calling for the appointment of special judges to preside over criminal cases in the county.

A temporary restraining order was put in place by Thomas last week and is expected to expire May 14 at 5 p.m. Thomas could hand down a new ruling in the case Friday or this weekend.

Portions of 1020 are expected to go into effect on July 1.

