Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man dead following Wednesday shooting in Vicksburg

(File image - Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and another is being questioned in connection with a May 10 shooting in Vicksburg.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Demarcus Smith was transported to Merit Health River Region and then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being shot around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Ken Karyl Avenue.

Vicksburg police were dispatched after receiving a call about a man being shot, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. The 25-year-old Smith was pronounced dead after arriving at UMMC.

So far, one man has been brought in for questioning in connection with the incident. No additional details on the case have been released.

