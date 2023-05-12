Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Man charged with attempted murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend

London Margerum
London Margerum(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a man accused of firing a gun at his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Police were called to a home on Lake Edge Cove in Cordova where there was an altercation.

Police said the two got into an argument and the woman left for her vehicle, which had a passenger inside.

That’s when the shots were fired from an AR-style rifle into her Dodge Challenger.

Police say no one was injured, but there were several bullet holes in the vehicle.

London Margerum was taken into custody. He’s charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Officers say Margerum admitted to owning the gun but denied firing any shots.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found burned inside SUV near Long Street
18-year-old found burned inside SUV near Long Street
The Hungry Goat cancels catering, stalls refund for couple's wedding catering, couple says.
‘The Hungry Goat’ cancels engaged couple’s wedding catering
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach

Latest News

A past Pepsi Pops performance.
Organizers postpone Pepsi Pops due to inclement weather
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
No foul play suspected after body found in freezer at New Iberia Arby’s
2023 recipients are (from left to right, top to bottom): Tania Teller-Brooks, Melanie Davis,...
8 Mississippi teachers honored for teaching excellence, creativity with Leo Seal grants
Man dead following Wednesday shooting in Vicksburg