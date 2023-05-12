Man charged with attempted murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a man accused of firing a gun at his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Police were called to a home on Lake Edge Cove in Cordova where there was an altercation.

Police said the two got into an argument and the woman left for her vehicle, which had a passenger inside.

That’s when the shots were fired from an AR-style rifle into her Dodge Challenger.

Police say no one was injured, but there were several bullet holes in the vehicle.

London Margerum was taken into custody. He’s charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Officers say Margerum admitted to owning the gun but denied firing any shots.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.