First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and downpours will continue across our area through the early evening hours. A few storms could potentially be strong or severe as well with wind, hail, lightning and torrential rain. Most activity on the radar should diminish shortly after sunset. Tonight, will be mostly quiet and muggy with low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It could feel even hotter over the weekend as afternoon temperatures trend slightly warmer. Highs both Saturday and Sunday could reach the lower 90s across much of central Mississippi. Many spots could also see their first 90-degree day of the year. There will be a slight chance for PM pop-up downpours/thunderstorms throughout Mother’s Day Weekend, but most plans should be good to go! The strong upper ridge will begin to break down next week allowing for the heat to back off a bit as well. A front could also try to slip into the region sometime next week, which would potentially bring down humidity levels slightly. This boundary would also keep rain chances in the forecast as well on a daily basis.

