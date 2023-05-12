Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: The weather is calm this morning, but there may be storms in the afternoon. However, the weekend will bring warmer weather.

Tracking rain chances a storm or two for the late afternoon.
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday: We are still tracking a chance for rainfall on Friday, with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s. Evening temperatures will fall to the upper 60s, and be rather muggy for our Friday overall. Some storms can’t be ruled out on Friday.

This Friday afternoon, we can expect some showers and a few storms that may result in light to moderate rainfall.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our summery pattern continues into the upcoming weekend. The upper disturbance drifting northward will keep daily rain chances remain in play amid a mix of clouds and sun and early summer mugginess. An upper ridge will suppress shower and storm development for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend, but an uptick in temperatures could push highs closer to 90. Next week, a front could sneak into the region to usher in drier weather by mid-week.

