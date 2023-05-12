First Alert Forecast: PM scattered showers, storms possible today; trending warmer into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ll round out the work week this afternoon with more summer-like warmth and humidity. Temperatures are forecast to reach the middle to upper 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Diurnal drive scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible through this evening, which could feature locally heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. Most activity on the radar should diminish shortly after sunset with quieter conditions expected tonight. Low temperatures will be slow to cool to the upper 60s.

It could feel even hotter over the weekend as afternoon temperatures trend slightly warmer. Highs both Saturday and Sunday could reach the lower 90s across much of central Mississippi. Many spots could also see their first 90-degree day of the year. There will be a slight chance for PM pop-up downpours throughout Mother’s Day Weekend, but most plans should be good to go!

The strong upper ridge will begin to break down next week allowing for the heat to back off a bit as well. A front could also try to slip into the region sometime next week, which would potentially bring down humidity levels slightly. This boundary would also keep rain chances in the forecast as well on a daily basis.

