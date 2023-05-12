Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Family members believe more remains of Rasheem Carter have been found

By Christopher Fields
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WARNING: parts of the video above may be disturbing to the viewer.

Thursday, remains connected to the case of a Fayette man were found in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville.

Attorney Ben Crump and the family of the late 25-year-old, Rasheem Carter, say they have been notified of a fourth set of remains found in the same area where more of Carter’s remains were previously discovered.

Those remains included a severed skull, spinal cord, and a third set of bones.

Carter was last seen in October in Laurel. The first set of remains was discovered about a month later.

Crump says a bystander recorded the video of two officers discovering what appears to be a bone of an arm with a hand attached. Crump believes the remains belonged to Carter.

As of right now, that has not been confirmed by investigators.

”[There is] no excuse for bystanders showing the video to the family,” The officials have no dignity and respect to notify the family immediately and say, ‘We found more human remains in the vicinity where your son’s head, spinal cord, and other body parts were found,’” Crump said.

”I am a true believer and I trust God wholeheartedly that what has been done to Rasheem Carter, God will deal with them accordingly,” Tiffany Carter, Rasheem’s mother said.

Officials have not made any arrests at this time.

Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston has released the following statement regarding the remains found Thursday:

