Family members believe more remains of Rasheem Carter have been found

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WARNING: parts of the video above may be disturbing to the viewer.

Thursday, remains connected to the case of a Fayette man were found in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville.

Attorney Ben Crump and the family of the late 25-year-old, Rasheem Carter, say they have been notified of a fourth set of remains found in the same area where more of Carter’s remains were previously discovered.

Those remains included a severed skull, spinal cord, and a third set of bones.

Carter was last seen in October in Laurel. The first set of remains was discovered about a month later.

Crump says a bystander recorded the video of two officers discovering what appears to be a bone of an arm with a hand attached. Crump believes the remains belonged to Carter.

As of right now, that has not been confirmed by investigators.

”[There is] no excuse for bystanders showing the video to the family,” The officials have no dignity and respect to notify the family immediately and say, ‘We found more human remains in the vicinity where your son’s head, spinal cord, and other body parts were found,’” Crump said.

”I am a true believer and I trust God wholeheartedly that what has been done to Rasheem Carter, God will deal with them accordingly,” Tiffany Carter, Rasheem’s mother said.

Officials have not made any arrests at this time.

Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston has released the following statement regarding the remains found Thursday:

“From the date the case involving Rasheem Carter was reported to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, our investigators have worked tirelessly to uncover the truth of what happened to this young man. We have worked closely with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation to ensure that we cover every possible angle. We will continue to pursue the truth with our state and federal partners regardless of the misinformation and deception that continues to be produced to members of the public. Our goal is to uncover the truth, regardless of outside opinion or influence, and to bring closure and truth to Mr. Carter’s family.”

