Alleged mastermind in Young Dolph’s murder out of jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of conspiring to commit Young Dolph’s murder has officially posted bond and is out of jail less than 12 hours after it was set by a judge.

Hernandez Govan was indicted and plead not guilty in November 2022 for the murder but has been held without bond until Thursday.

Though Govan was not physically in court Thursday morning, Govan’s newly hired attorney, Manny Arora, stood before Judge Lee Coffee on behalf of Govan.

Judge Coffee set Govan’s bond at $90,000 along with conditions — if Govan posts bond, he will be placed under house arrest and only allowed to leave for medical purposes or needs to meet with his attorney.

Hernandez Govan is accused of recruiting co-defendants Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to kill Dolph.

Judge Coffee granted Govan’s $90,000 bond Thursday, he says at the recommendation of the defense and prosecution.

“What’s the reason for this? I don’t know,” said Judge Coffee. “I don’t get involved and investigate cases. I don’t get involved with the particulars of the case.”

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, whose office is prosecuting the Young Dolph murder case, says Dolph’s family gave their approval for the move.

“We’ve come in to some information about Mr. Govan’s role and medical condition that make us think of this is the best resolution,” said Mulroy.

According to a consent order the defense and prosecution gave three reasons to agree to a bond, the state has a clearer idea of the role Govan allegedly played in the conspiracy to kill Dolph, safety and medical concerns for the defendant, and both sides agreed on the bond amount of $90,000.

“I don’t think we have any reason to think that we have any difficulty proving the charges in the indictment,” said Mulroy. “We will be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that everything that is alleged in the indictment.”.

Govan’s attorney Manny Arora is known for defending high profile clients like rapper Lil Durk and German con-woman Anna “Delvey” Sorokin. He’s only been on the job for six weeks.

“I support Mr. Gauvin’s plea of not guilty that’s why I took the case, because I think his allegations have merit as to what he’s fighting and I plan on doing that,” said Arora.

Another suspect charged in connection to Young Dolph’s murder will be in front of a judge Friday.

Jermarcus Johnson was indicted for conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Prosecutors say he helped one of the shooter’s escape and receive money for Dolph’s murder.

Two other suspects charged in the murder, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, are still held without bond. Their court date is June 9.

Govan’s next court date is set for July 13.

