2 people arrested in connection to Vicksburg homicide

Jonathan Jamal Jackson & Lakisha Miller
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide on Ken Karyl Avenue.

A press release says that officers were called to the area for a reported shooting at 6:04 p.m. on May 10. Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered 25-year-old DeMarcus Smith suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the release, Smith was airlifted to UMMC and died from his injuries on May 11.

On May 12, Vicksburg investigators arrested Jonathan Jamal Jackson, 35, and charged him with second-degree murder. Lakisha Miller, 43, was also arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jackson and Miller appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter on May 12. Jackson received a $1,000,000 bond, while Miller received a $85,000 bond.

They were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

