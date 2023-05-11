Woman found dead in Claiborne County Jail

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was found dead in her jail cell in Claiborne County Wednesday morning during a routine check.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, the woman, 41-year-old Sarah Peshoff, is believed to have committed suicide.

Peshoff was being housed at the Claiborne County Jail for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and was being charged in the murder of her husband, a Facebook post states.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.

