Suspect wanted in Biloxi officer shooting caught in Covington County
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office along with the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, arrested a suspect connected to the April 16 wounding of a Biloxi police officer.
Deputies and marshals arrested Dontavious Magee at a Covington County residence Wednesday.
Magee has been charged with kidnapping, assault, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Five people were wounded in April, including a Biloxi officer, when shooting broke out near the Surf Shop on Mississippi 90 in Biloxi.
