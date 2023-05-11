Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Suspect wanted in Biloxi officer shooting caught in Covington County

Dontavious Magee, who was wanted in connection with an April 16 shooting that included the...
Dontavious Magee, who was wanted in connection with an April 16 shooting that included the wounding of a Biloxi police officer, was arrested Wednesday at a residence in Covington County(Covington County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office along with the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, arrested a suspect connected to the April 16 wounding of a Biloxi police officer.

Deputies and marshals arrested Dontavious Magee at a Covington County residence Wednesday.

Magee has been charged with kidnapping, assault, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Five people were wounded in April, including a Biloxi officer, when shooting broke out near the Surf Shop on Mississippi 90 in Biloxi.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
MHP vehicle
MHP trooper struck, killed pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61
Woman killed after 5-vehicle wreck in Jackson
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman

Latest News

New program unveiled in Hinds County that will help support children in foster care
New program unveiled in Hinds County that will help support children in foster care
MHSAA 1A/3A/5A State Track Championship
MHSAA 1A/3A/5A State Track Championship
Jolie Hays named 6A Miss Softball
Jolie Hays named 6A Miss Softball
Northwest Rankin junior Jolie Hays pitches against Harrison Central in the MHSAA playoffs
Northwest Rankin softball player wins MHSAA 6A Miss Softball award