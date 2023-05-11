Road work causes traffic delays on parts of I-20 and Hwy 80 at Exit 59 in Brandon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MDOT crews are making repairs to the top deck of the bridge, by cleaning and gutting out all the old debris and materials…. as well as making joint repairs.

“What is does is provide a smoother deck for the bridge that makes it a lot safer and smoother and would extend the life of the bridge for a very long period of time. I-20 is the most heavily traveled road in the state and Rankin County is increasing with traffic,” said Michael Flood, a spokesman for MDOT.

Flood says all of these efforts will keep Mississippi bridges like this one safe and up to code.

You can see crews with heavy machinery and tools working together to get the job done.

Once this phase is completed, a new layer will be poured on top of the bridge deck.

“What they are doing is essentially hydro demolition off of the top deck of the bridge. Now, they are cleaning the remaining materials and debris off that bridge deck performing joint repairs today.”

By making these repairs now, Flood says it will cause little to no major problems in the future.

“This is a long-term fix to this bridge issue, and it is going to extend the life of the bridge for a very long time. So, we won’t have to make any minor repairs for a while… It’s going to hold us over for a very long time.”

Flood also want remind drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and be on high alert for roadside workers during the closure.

“We just encourage everyone to keep finding their way around that 80 closure... Although that bridge is closed, traffic will remain passable on the exit and entrance ramp,” he said. “So, if you’re going to be traveling during peak travel like 8 or 5, just give yourself a little extra travel time just because you might encounter some congestion on I-20, since the road is closed, essentially, and we are detouring traffic at the exit and entrance ramps.”

The next phase of the project will be to make repairs on I-20 westbound bridge.

Flood says that’s set to begin right after Labor Day.

