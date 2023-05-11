NOW: See active warnings and watches across Central Mississippi
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch is currently in effect for a portion of central Mississippi until 5 p.m. Thursday.
Storms will sweep across the area from west to east today and could feature damaging winds, hail, and the risk of a tornado.
Damaging winds up to 60-70 miles per hour are the main concern with storms approaching the Mississippi River.
Here are the active watches and warnings now.
