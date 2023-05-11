Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Northwest Rankin softball player wins MHSAA 6A Miss Softball award

Northwest Rankin softball player wins MHSAA 6A Miss Softball award
Northwest Rankin softball player wins MHSAA 6A Miss Softball award(WLBT)
By Garrett Busby
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Northwest Rankin High School softball player has been given the 2023 Mississippi High School Athletics Association 6A Miss Softball award.

The inaugural Miss Softball award, a title highlighting the best overall player in each of the six classifications of high school athletics, was handed out Wednesday.

Junior Lady Cougar Jolie Hays was chosen for the award in the 6A classification after having an impressive season in the circle and in the batter’s box.

At the plate, Hays has a batting average of .420, accumulating 37 hits, 16 RBIs, seven doubles, and a triple in the 2023 season.

In the circle, Hays has aloud an outstanding 0.88 runs a game and has a record of 17-2 as a pitcher for Northwest Rankin.

She is the lone winner representing the metro-area.

Hays and the Lady Cougars will face Brandon High School in the MHSAA state semifinals Thursday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
MHP vehicle
MHP trooper struck, killed pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Handcuffed 13-year-old on the run after escaping custody in Humphreys County

Latest News

Northwest Rankin's e-sports team won the state Super Smash Bros. championship
Northwest Rankin e-sports wins Smash Bros state championship
Calvin Harris hits four homeruns against Missouri. (Ole Miss Athletics)
Ole Miss’s Harris sets SEC record with home runs
Former Jackson State offensive lineman inks first pro deal for Canadian team
Former Jackson State offensive lineman inks first pro deal for Canadian team
Belhaven softball wins conference tournament championship in inaugural affiliation year
Belhaven softball wins conference tournament championship in inaugural affiliation year