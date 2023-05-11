Northwest Rankin softball player wins MHSAA 6A Miss Softball award

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Northwest Rankin High School softball player has been given the 2023 Mississippi High School Athletics Association 6A Miss Softball award.

The inaugural Miss Softball award, a title highlighting the best overall player in each of the six classifications of high school athletics, was handed out Wednesday.

Junior Lady Cougar Jolie Hays was chosen for the award in the 6A classification after having an impressive season in the circle and in the batter’s box.

Congrats to Jolie Hays for being chosen the MHSAA 6A Miss Softball! We are proud of her and excited for the future! #OneGoal #ProveIt pic.twitter.com/mpfmPZfgdi — NWRSoftball (@NWRSoftball) May 10, 2023

At the plate, Hays has a batting average of .420, accumulating 37 hits, 16 RBIs, seven doubles, and a triple in the 2023 season.

In the circle, Hays has aloud an outstanding 0.88 runs a game and has a record of 17-2 as a pitcher for Northwest Rankin.

She is the lone winner representing the metro-area.

Hays and the Lady Cougars will face Brandon High School in the MHSAA state semifinals Thursday.

