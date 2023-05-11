Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
New program unveiled in Hinds County that will help support children in foster care

By Quentin Smith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Right now, there are roughly 175 children in foster care here in Hinds County.

One program is now being brought to the area to help support children as they look to get into a safe, loving, and permanent home.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates is introducing a new chapter in Mississippi called CASA of Hinds County.

They are partnering with the Hinds County Youth Court and child welfare agencies.

CASA recruits and trains volunteers to become court-appointed advocates for the best interests of abused or neglected children.

Volunteers advocate for the child’s rights and needs until they’re able to find a home. The program was unveiled in Hinds County on Wednesday.

Those on hand expressed that this will help provide additional support for children who are in foster care.

“The children in the foster care system are often coming with so much confusion, said Laura Gee, executive director for CASA of Hinds County. “Confusion of where they’re going to sleep tonight, where they’re going to school tomorrow, who will take care of them next week, or one month out.”

“There’s a revolving door of people coming in, and CASA wants to be one of those who’s a constant in those children’s lives,” she continued. “Our advocates are highly trained, they’re also committed to seeing they’re child, and being a voice in the courtroom for them.”

“We will see to it that we all keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s the children’s safety, and the children’s future in Hinds County,” said Judge Carolyn Hicks, with the Hinds County Youth Court. “That’s my pledge and promise to all of you, so we’re excited about having some additional hands on deck.”

For anyone looking to become a volunteer, just click on this highlighted link.

