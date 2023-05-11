Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
MDOT: Old Canton Road bridge over I-55 in Jackson to reopen to traffic
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has completed repairs on Old Canton Road.

Wednesday, MDOT announced that the southbound Old Canton Road bridge near Meadowbrook Road over Interstate 55 in Jackson will be reopening Wednesday night.

A specific time was not released, but drivers should remain cautious when approaching the road.

