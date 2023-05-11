MDOT: Old Canton Road bridge over I-55 in Jackson to reopen to traffic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has completed repairs on Old Canton Road.

Wednesday, MDOT announced that the southbound Old Canton Road bridge near Meadowbrook Road over Interstate 55 in Jackson will be reopening Wednesday night.

A specific time was not released, but drivers should remain cautious when approaching the road.

