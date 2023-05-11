Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man faces 35 years for 2021 murder

Maurice Lipsey
Maurice Lipsey(Hinds County Detention Center)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced to serve 35 years in prison after shooting and killing a man in 2021.

According to the Hinds District Attorney’s Office, Maurice Lipsey was convicted of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting death of 36-year-old Leonardo Wilson.

On September 2, 2021, officers responded to Washington and Craft Street in reference to a shooting, where they identified Wilson who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Wilson was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Lipsey was sentenced to 25 years for murder and 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

