Man arrested after 2 found dead in Picayune fire, believed to be father and son

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, Picayune Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the deaths of two men found in a fire.

Police arrested 48-year-old Maurice Damon Perkins on two counts of first degree murder.

On Friday, May 5, Picayune Fire and Police Departments responded to a structure fire on Runway Road. It was a complete loss, and the remains of two deceased people were recovered.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage says the bodies found are believed father and son, based off the circumstances of the fire. Turnage says they lived at the address.

An autopsy was conducted, ruling the cause of death as homicide for both. Turnage says DNA tests must be completed before the names of the two victims will be released.

“The arrest was the result of a constant investigation by Picayune Police CID and planning by Special Response Teams of both Picayune Police Department and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department,” Picayune Police wrote in a Facebook post. “We appreciate all officers and deputies involved. This arrest was made without incident thanks to them.”

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this case is asked to call Pearl River County Central Dispatch at 601-749-5478, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. An anonymous tip can also be summitted HERE.

