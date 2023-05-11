Enter to win free pizza
Juvenile shot overnight in Newton

Suspect is in custody
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan St.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Cara Shirley
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) -A 17-year-old male was shot in Newton overnight. The juvenile was shot in the lower leg. The wound is not considered life-threatening.

The incident occurred at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan Street.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said a suspect is in custody. Bail has not been set at this time.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

This is a developing story.

