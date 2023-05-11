Juvenile shot overnight in Newton

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) -A 17-year-old male was shot in Newton overnight. The juvenile was shot in the lower leg. The wound is not considered life-threatening.

The incident occurred at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan Street.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said a suspect is in custody. Bail has not been set at this time.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

This is a developing story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.