Juvenile shot overnight in Newton
Suspect is in custody
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) -A 17-year-old male was shot in Newton overnight. The juvenile was shot in the lower leg. The wound is not considered life-threatening.
The incident occurred at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan Street.
Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said a suspect is in custody. Bail has not been set at this time.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
This is a developing story.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.