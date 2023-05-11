JPD: Innocent bystander shot, transported to hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was struck by a stray bullet during an alleged burglary in Jackson Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at a residence on Morton Avenue early Wednesday evening, where multiple shell cases were found, according to Jackson police.

JPD says the person that was shot was an innocent bystander, sitting on his front porch according to neighbors, two doors down from the alleged break-in. More info as it is released on @WLBT and https://t.co/w1r8uIx4JZ pic.twitter.com/ttQucmZIGm — Mike Evans (@crabblers) May 11, 2023

The innocent bystander was sitting on a porch near the alleged break-in when he was shot, and ultimately transported to a local hospital.

The victim has been hospitalized and two people have been detained by police.

