Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

JPD: Innocent bystander shot, transported to hospital

JPD: Innocent bystander shot, transported to hospital
JPD: Innocent bystander shot, transported to hospital(Mike Evans/WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was struck by a stray bullet during an alleged burglary in Jackson Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at a residence on Morton Avenue early Wednesday evening, where multiple shell cases were found, according to Jackson police.

The innocent bystander was sitting on a porch near the alleged break-in when he was shot, and ultimately transported to a local hospital.

The victim has been hospitalized and two people have been detained by police.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
MHP vehicle
MHP trooper struck, killed pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Handcuffed 13-year-old on the run after escaping custody in Humphreys County

Latest News

Man shot, killed at Jackson apartment complex after argument
Man shot, killed at Jackson apartment complex after argument
From left to right, top to bottom: Joseph Warren, 27, Cortez Robinson, 17, Cordarious Johnson,...
Music video helps identify Canton men found guilty in ‘military type assault’
Man faces multiple charges after being caught flushing drugs
Man faces multiple charges after being caught flushing drugs
Detention officer on leave following escape at Raymond jail