Jackson State baseball to host final home SWAC series, Senior Day this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State baseball squad will host its final home series in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Mother’s Day weekend at Braddy Field.

The final home series in conference play could not come at a better time for the Tigers, who are on a two-game winning streak and have won three-straight league series.

Jackson State will also host a Senior Day on Sunday, with festivities beginning at 12:30 p.m. Seniors Bret Mersman, Jesse Caver, Austin Campbell, Marcus Atterberry, Caleb Evans, Omar Gomez, Jatavis Melton, Marshal Luiz, and Ty Hill will be honored before Sunday’s finale.

Live video will be available on gojsutigers.com.

The Tigers will play Mississippi Valley State. The two teams have already met four times this season, with the Tigers winning three out of the four games played.

JSU has just six games remaining in the regular season and is currently fourth in the Eastern Division of the SWAC with a 10-14 conference heading into the league tournament beginning on May 24.

Game times are set for 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.