Jackson Police assisting with overnight car fire investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is assisting firefighters in an overnight car fire investigation Thursday.

It happened in West Jackson near Long and Bon Air Streets.

WLBT crews found several first responders in the area including a crime scene unit, multiple American Medical Response units, and arson investigators.

There are reports that a body was inside the vehicle, but that information has not been confirmed.

No other details were released to the media, but WLBT is working to learn more information about what happened.

