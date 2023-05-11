Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Jackson Police assisting with overnight car fire investigation

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is assisting firefighters in an overnight car fire investigation Thursday.

It happened in West Jackson near Long and Bon Air Streets.

WLBT crews found several first responders in the area including a crime scene unit, multiple American Medical Response units, and arson investigators.

There are reports that a body was inside the vehicle, but that information has not been confirmed.

No other details were released to the media, but WLBT is working to learn more information about what happened.

