Jackson is without traffic engineers: What does this mean for you?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The broken or fallen down traffic light up the street from your Jackson home won’t be getting fixed anytime soon.

Tuesday, the city’s Public Works Department Director, Robert Lee announced that there are currently no traffic engineers available for repairing traffic lights.

“We’ve run into kind of an acute situation where come in about a week and a half, we’ll actually have no signal techs on staff,” said Lee.

According to Lee, one engineer quit, another put in his resignation letter this week, and the third is on medical leave. Which led him to put the responsibility of getting the job done on his own shoulders.

“I’ve decided to do is take on supervision directly of our traffic maintenance shop to make sure that if we’ve got issues going on we take care of them. Get staffing back up to speed, we’ve got to make other changes, you know, I’m not afraid to take a band-aid off a broken arm to fix a broken arm,” said Lee.

Several intersections with broken traffic lights around Jackson have been turned into four-way stops with small stop signs. Something that could easily be missed by a driver, especially at night.

With fresh technicians nowhere to be found, more traffic lights could flicker out, and the number will only rise.

Fortunately, Lee said he’s on top of the situation and will begin discussing the best candidates for the job, He says he understands the urgency to get these repairs made.

“Little bit of a crunch with our staffing and that’s one of the things I do need to focus and work on is getting staffing back in place to repair or traffic signals. Particularly ones where it’s not just a pole knocked down, it’s equipment related failures,” said Lee.

Lee says the city’s main focus right now is on its water and sewage issues, but that attending to this latest public safety hazard is on the agenda.

