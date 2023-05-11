High Court disqualifies Democratic candidate seeking House District 64 seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Democratic candidate disqualified from seeking the metro area House seat has lost her appeal.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed a lower court’s decision to disqualify Kia Monique Jones from seeking the Democratic nomination for District 64 representative based on residency requirements.

“After a hearing on dueling motions for summary judgment, Judge Johnson entered an order on April 6... finding that although Jones would satisfy the two-year residency requirement by the time of the 2023 election, she was not a qualified elector in the district she sought to serve... As a result, she was disqualified,” the high court wrote.

“Although we hold that the trial court erred by finding that Jones met the two-year residency requirement, our holding results in an affirmance of the overall result... that Jones is not qualified to run.”

The decision means that no Democratic candidates are seeking the District 64 seat, leaving just two candidates, incumbent Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent, and Republican Amile Wilson. The two will face off on the general election in November.

Yates gave up her Democratic affiliation last year following a vote on Census redistricting.

A second Democratic candidate, Angela Grayson, withdrew her candidacy in a letter to the State Executive Committee of the Mississippi Democratic Party earlier this year after Yates challenged her candidacy in court.

