First Alert Forecast:

Mothers of Murdered Sons
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms may still be intense through the evening hours, especially south of Jackson.  Fog and low clouds will move in overnight with lows near 70 by morning.  Friday will become partly sunny, very humid and warm with highs in the middle and upper 80s.  Showers and thunderstorms are expected randomly in the afternoon and evening.  Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be mostly sunny and close to hot.  A few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but chances for rain are lower than today and Friday.  The highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows near 70.  The average high and low this time of year is 83 and 61.  Sunrise is 6:05am and the sunset is 7:49pm.

