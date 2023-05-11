First Alert Forecast: strong to severe thunderstorms possible today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Keep an eye to the sky today where there will be the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. A tornado WATCH is currently in effect for a portion of central Mississippi until 5 PM this evening. Storms will sweep across the area from west to east today and could feature damaging winds, hail, and the risk for a tornado. Localized flash flooding concerns could also be in play today under any heavier downpours. High temperatures this afternoon will creep up to the 80s with breezy south winds gusting up to 20 MPH at times. Improving conditions on the radar are expected into tonight as showers and storms clear out. Overnight low temperatures will drop back to the 60s to lower 70s by morning.

A tornado WATCH is now in effect for our MS River counties until 5 PM. Stay weather aware everyone. #mswx https://t.co/Os5C5fHfZO — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) May 11, 2023

We will round out the work week on Friday with more summer-like warmth and humidity. Temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms could also develop on the radar with the heating of the day, mainly during the afternoon/evening hours. Most activity should diminish after sunset.

Our Mother’s Day Weekend will be relatively quieter, but also hotter as temperatures trend slightly warmer. We could see our first 90-degree day over the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a slight chance for downpours both days. The heat and humidity could possibly back off a bit by the middle of next week from an approaching front.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.