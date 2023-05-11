First Alert Forecast: Quiet this morning, but we are tracking strong storms during the afternoon and evening! Mother’s Day Weekend, returns the sunshine and heat!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - THURSDAY: The upper disturbance will still be able to kick up more scattered showers and storms through the day amid variably cloudy skies. Keep an eye on the sky if you have plans to head to the spring edition of the Canton Flea Market. A few of the storms, especially south of I-20, could be strong to severe with strong wind and hail. Outside of any showers and storms that can develop, expect some sun breaks to push highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday: We are still tracking a chance for rainfall on Friday with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s. Evening temperatures will fall to the upper 60s and rather muggy for our Friday overall. Some storms can’t be ruled out on Friday.

Tracking strong storms for the afternoon and evening this Thursday!

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our summery pattern continues into the upcoming weekend. The upper disturbance drifting northward will keep daily rain chances remain in play amid a mix of clouds and sun and early summer mugginess. An upper ridge will suppress shower and storm development for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend, but an uptick in temperatures could push highs closer to 90. Next week, a front could sneak into the region to usher in drier weather by mid-week.

