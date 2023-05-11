Death investigation underway after body reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A death investigation has been initiated after a body was discovered in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Elnora Knight Road with the notification of a deceased person at a guest house on Thursday at 8 a.m.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the individual was a man approximately 45 years old. His name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

The body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

